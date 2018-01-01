Rollover accident in Cerro Gordo County

SWALEDALE, Iowa – One person is hurt after a single-vehicle rollover in Cerro Gordo County.

The Sheriff’s Office says it happened a little before 3 pm Monday on 140th Street, about ½ mile east of Indigo Avenue. 61-year-old Robert Eugene De Los Sontos of Sheffield was driving east when he apparently lost control, went into the north ditch and tipped his car onto the passenger’s side before coming to rest on all four wheels.

Mason City Fire Medics took De Los Sontos to Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa for evaluation. The Sheriff’s Office says De Los Sontos was wearing his seat belt.

This accident remains under investigation. The Swaledale Fire Department and Rockwell-Swaledale EMT’s also assisted at the scene.