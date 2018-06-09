ROCKFORD, Iowa - This is the latest on conditions in Rockford, IA Saturday evening according to the Floyd County Emergency Operations Center. Rockford is closed to inbound traffic. Recovery efforts will continue until dusk. Sightseeing is hindering recovery efforts.
Be careful of downed power lines. Stay away from any power lines or any water near power lines. Primary concern is Rockford and Charles City.
The Floyd County Emergency Operations Center is open. Phone number is 641-257-6144
If you have non-emergency damage in Floyd County please call the number above to report.
DOCUMENT DAMAGE - take photos of damage. This is important, once you and your family are safe take photos. STAND BY FOR UPDATES.
