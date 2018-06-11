Rockford cleans up after weekend winds

ROCKFORD, IA - Severe weekend weather leaves the town of Rockford littered with debri and water. On Sunday, it seems almost the entire town spent the day cleaning up.

Dee Schweizer spent the morning cleaning up fallen trees on her yard.

"I love those big trees and I'm sad about them," she said. "We used to set up our tables under those two trees and sold sweet corn here."

When Dee came home to storm damage, with fallen trees crashing into her deck and shingles of her roof now on her lawn, family and friends came to help.

"Immediately we had friends here that were helping us," she said.

And she's not the only one who got an extra hand. All across Rockford people were helping out neighbors. People like Alex Hirve volunteered for hours to help with clean up efforts.

"It's the right thing to do," Alex said.

He volunteered at the dumping site of tree debri. The line to dump was about 3 blocks long.

"It's been a steady stream for about three hours," Alex said.

While the storm damage is apparent, so is the positive spirits of the Rockford community.

"It's really sad, but we are safe, we have a home and all that. It's not leveled and nobody got hurt, so we're glad," Dee said.