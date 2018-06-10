Rockford asks people to stay away from school due to significant damage



Courtesy Rockford Twitter - Storm damage at Rockford High School. Courtesy Rockford Twitter - Storm damage at Rockford High School.

The Rockford School District is asking people to stay away from the school.Significant damage was reported to many structures, the school posted on social media that “for the safety of everyone, please stay away from the school until further notice. When people are needed for clean-up efforts, another message will go out at that time.”The school will be closed Monday and until further notice.“The school took considerable damage from last night’s storm. There was no structural damage to the school, but did lose many trees. The baseball/softball complex and playground took the brunt of the storm,” the school said.