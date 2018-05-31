Clear

Rochester's next Fire Chief is...

City Council set to vote on appointment on Monday.

Posted: May. 31, 2018 3:56 PM
Updated: May. 31, 2018 4:59 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The City Council is expected to vote Monday on the city's next Fire Chief.

According to the Council agenda for June 4, the Rochester Fire Civil Service Commission is recommending Battalion Chief Eric Kerska take over the job after the retirement of current Fire Chief Greg Martin on June 29.

Kerska was one of the final two candidates, along with Deputy Chief R. Vance Swisher. The Commission says its recommendation "is based upon the applicant that aligned with the competencies required to be successful in this position."

Eric Kerska
Eric Kerska

