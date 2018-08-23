Clear
Rochester’s first mini roundabout opening delayed

All thanks to mother nature.

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 8:25 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A portion of a massive reconstruction project on 18th Ave NW is getting delayed due to rain this week.

18th Avenue NW from 41st Street to 55th Street was supposed to open on Thursday, August 23 and now won’t open until Saturday, August 25.

Same goes for the opening of the city’s first mini roundabout at the intersection of 18th Ave NW and 48th St NW.

“It's really hard to gauge how long these projects are going to take. But if it's just a few days, I'm not really worried about it,” nearby resident Hannah Gilbert said.

“I know when I come outside you know you can hear it and see it but it really hasn't impacted me that much,” nearby resident Bonnie Nicks said.

All this construction is part of major reconstruction project along 18th Avenue, expected to be completed by this fall.

Nicks has lived in northwest Rochester for the past nine years and has seen it get more crowded with people and traffic. 

“I think it's going to work out really good and help that kind of heavy traffic that's now started on 18th Avenue,” she said.

To learn more about the almost $7 million construction project, click here.

Community Events