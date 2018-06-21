Rochester woman takes plea deal for stalking

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman accused of slashing her ex-boyfriend has struck a plea deal with the prosecution.
49-year-old Latisha Lynnette Roby of Rochester was arrested on April 24, 2017. Rochester police say she grabbed a knife from her bra and cut her ex-boyfriend in the stomach. Roby was charged with stalking and two counts of domestic assault.
Roby’s trial was scheduled to begin Monday but she entered an Alford plea to the stalking charge instead. That means Roby is not admitting guilt but concedes she could be convicted at trial and will accept sentencing, which is now set for May 21 in Olmsted County District Court.
