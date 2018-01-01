Rochester woman pleads guilty in knife attack

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman accused of threatening a child and attacking a man with a knife is pleading guilty.

Rochester police say they arrested 37-year-old Heidi Corley on December 15, 2017, after responding to a reported domestic incident in the 1500 block of 8 ½ street SE. A man told officers that after he and Corley returned from a night of drinking, she got upset and grabbed a 12-year-old by the throat. The man says he pushed the child away from Corley, then she grabbed a knife and came at him.

The man said Corley has stabbed him before.

Police say the man got the knife away from Corley but she bit him hard enough to draw blood.

She was charged with 2nd degree assault, two counts of domestic assault, and one count of threats of violence. Corley has entered a guilty plea to one domestic assault charge and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 30.