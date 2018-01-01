Rochester woman arrested again for mail theft

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman with an extensive criminal history has been arrested again.

Rochester police say they spotted 41-year-old Angela Mae Clemens driving in the area of 20th Street and South Broadway Avenue on Wednesday. Officers followed her and say they saw her go through mailboxes in the 200 block of 18th Street SW and the 700 block of Forest Hills Drive SW.

Clemens was stopped along Woodlake Drive SE and police say they found open packages in her car with other addresses on them.

She is facing three to four new counts of felony mail theft. Police say there six pending criminal cases against Clemens and she’s a suspect in 15 more.

