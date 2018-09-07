Rochester woman arrested after meth found in home with child, near school zone

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman is facing charges after Rochester Police located methamphetamine in a house located in a school zone and in a home with a 2-year-old.

Schiann Towle, 40, of Rochester, was arrested after police conducted a search at 1853 17 ½ St. NW.

Police said around 10 grams of meth was found in an upstairs bedroom and around 12 total grams were found.

Towle is facing charges of second-degree possession of a controlled substance in a school zone and storing meth and paraphernalia in the presence of a child.

Police also found property of a man after he left the scene that tied him to drugs in the house and he will be charged at a later date.

Jared McKay, 41, of Rochester, will facing charges for third-degree possession of a controlled substance in a school zone and storying meth and paraphernalia in the presence of a child.