Rochester transportation companies helping out Super Bowl travel

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Cars and people are starting to fill Minneapolis and that’s causing many people here to stay home for the Super Bowl.

“I’m staying here,” Jim Niedert, of Rochester, said. “I don’t care to get involved in that sort of thing.”

The influx in the Cities could even affect travel, because Rochester transportation is helping out.

One taxi company had to buy two new vehicles and hire a dozen more employees for the Super Bowl.

Adam Pierce, the general manager of Med-City Taxi and Star Limousine, said their limousine service is the busiest right now.

Rochester International Airport said they’ve been preparing for a year, and will be a landing sport for nearly 20 private planes.

“Just people deciding to land and parker their aircraft here and just not enough space up in the Cities,” John Reed, executive director of the Rochester International Airport, said.

Usually people in Rochester can come and go as they please.

“If I wanna go somewhere, I take a cab out to the airport and then I go,” Niedert said..

Those in the transportation business say for this week, to just be prepared.

“Plan ahead. Give yourself extra time,” Pierce said. “Hopefully the weather holds out the rest of the week and next week and go from there.”