Rochester teen using commencement speech to spark change

ROCHESTER, Minn. – “It starts at commencement, it ends at the ballot box.”

That’s the motto of Donate60, a national campaign encouraging graduation speakers to donate 60 seconds of their graduation speech to address gun violence.

Munira Alimire is the graduation speaker at Rochester Stem Academy. She’s joining the pledge.

“I want them to understand that they have a voice, they can make a change, even if society around them says they are not important,” she said.

Munira, along with other participants of Donate60 hope taking 60 seconds to address issues in a graduation speech will show at the polls in November.

They’re calling themselves, the 17 million youth becoming eligible to vote this November, the biggest swing state.

In the wake of school shootings, Donate 60 has a pre-written blurb for the campaign mostly addressing gun violence but Munira decided to write her own 60 seconds.

“We're all students of color and were almost all low-income students, we have very different concerns than the people that wrote the pledge,” she said. “And I want to focus on that, I want to bring that uniqueness to what I tell my classmates.”

The main take away she wants everyone listening to her speech to have?

“Small steps make massive change,” she said. “Whether it's me speaking to my classmates about why they should go out and vote or you talking to the young people in your life and asking them what they're really concerned about, what we do, the actions that we take or what we take the steps that we take forward will ensure a better future for us all.”

Munira is the first in her family to attend college. She will be attending Stanford University in Fall 2018.