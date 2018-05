Rochester teen pleads guilty to robbery

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A 19-year-old accused of 1st degree aggravated robbery is pleading guilty.

Dylan Roger Sutter, 19 of Rochester, was arrested on September 12, 2017. Police say a 62-year-old woman woke up around 3 am and says she saw Sutter going through her bedroom doors. She said her 62-year-old husband then chased Sutter and fought with him before Sutter ran away.

Police say they arrested Sutter about 10 minutes later with the victim’s watch in his possession.

After entering a guilty plea on Thursday, charges of 1st degree burglary and 5th degree assault were dismissed. Sutter’s sentencing is scheduled for July 30.