Rochester teen accused of pulling a knife on his neighbor

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A teen accused of approaching his neighbor with a knife on the 2900 block of Charles Ct NW is charged with 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
According to Rochester police, the 56 year old man just got home from work when the teen began harassing him and pulled a knife on him.
As the man headed to the door, the teen allegedly said, “I’m underage. You can’t do anything. I’m not going to get in trouble. If you do anything you’ll go to prison.”
The man ran inside and called the police.
Officers say the teen continued to bang on the man’s door until they arrived and he dropped the knife.
The teen’s name is not being released because he's a juvenile.
