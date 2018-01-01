Rochester shooting: Weiss charged with 2nd-degree murder

Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Twenty-five-year-old Alexander Weiss was arraigned on a second-degree murder charge Wednesday morning.Weiss is accused of killing 17-year-old Muhammed Rahim after a traffic accident Sunday morning.A judge set Weiss' bond at $200,000 for unconditional bond and $75,000 for conditional bond just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.According to Rochester police, a witness to the shooting came forward and provided a statement that police say made them more confident in the second-degree murder charge.Police say the witness was driving through the area and was a few feet away at the time of the shooting. Police say she saw two men get into a confrontation and saw Weiss draw his weapon and fire.The witness flagged down an officer on Broadway Ave. and told them someone had been shot. That officer was the first on scene.According to the autopsy, Rahim died from a single gunshot wound. Police say only one 911 call was received, and that came from Weiss.Rochester police say the case is unusual due to the self-defense angle. Police also said there were questions about whether or not Rahim was impaired based on statements from witnesses who were with Rahim.Officers say their initial investigation shows that Rahim and Weiss were the drivers in a two-vehicle accident at an intersection, which led to a confrontation between Weiss, Rahim, and a 17-year-old male passenger in Rahim’s vehicle. Officers say witness statements indicate this was not a “road rage” type of incident.The Police Department says Weiss has a permit to carry a firearm under state law.