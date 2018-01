Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A search warrant at five different locations connected to a narcotics investigation has resulted in one arrest.Rochester police say 24-year-old Alex Kilian is facing a charge for fifth-degree possession after a search yielded more than a pound of marijuana, a couple grams of cocaine, butane honey oil, a shotgun and $13,676 in cash.The locations where the search warrants were carried out were Kilian’s Auto Service (two locations), 3800 West River Parkway and 2304 32nd Ave. NW, 4037 Alberta Dr. NE, 2827 Agate Place NW and a storage unit at Lock-Away Storage on Highway 63 N.