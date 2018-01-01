Rochester police say medical issue may have caused traffic death

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester police say a medical condition may have led to a traffic death.

Police say 66-year-old Rodney Rustan, of Rochester, died Monday after a reported crash on 41st St. NW and 16th Ave. around 8:35 a.m.

The car hit a tree and utility pole. Rustan was unresponsive at the scene and later died. Officers said Rustan could have had a medical issue while driving that led to the crash.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.