Rochester police say medical issue may have caused traffic death

Rochester Police Department

Officers said Rustan could have had a medical issue while driving that led to the crash.

Posted: Jan. 23, 2018 9:56 AM
Updated: Jan. 23, 2018 10:00 AM
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester police say a medical condition may have led to a traffic death.
Police say 66-year-old Rodney Rustan, of Rochester, died Monday after a reported crash on 41st St. NW and 16th Ave. around 8:35 a.m.
The car hit a tree and utility pole. Rustan was unresponsive at the scene and later died. Officers said Rustan could have had a medical issue while driving that led to the crash.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

