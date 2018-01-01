UPDATE: Missing girls located in Rochester

UPDATE: The Rochester Police Department says both girls have been found.

Scroll for more content...

Previous story below

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing girls.

Sergeant Anthony Teal of the Rochester Police Department says 9-year-old Kenza Bojji and 9-year-old Alicia Do left Lincoln K-8 Choice Elementary on 8th Avenue SE at around 3:35 pm. He says the girls did not get on their respective buses and were overheard saying they were running away and going to “the mall.”

Security at Apache Mall says they are "actively" looking for the girls.

Anyone with information about these girls is asked to contact the Rochester Police Department.