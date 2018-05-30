Rochester police: Man held woman against her will for 9 hours, beat her

Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man accused of restraining a woman for a 9-hour period and allegedly choking her is facing charges for terroristic threats and false imprisonment.Quentin Townsell, 30, was arrested Wednesday morning at his residence at 938 8th Ave. NE stemming from an alleged incident Tuesday.The incident, involving a 28-year-old woman with whom he had a domestic relationship with, allegedly happened in the 1900 block of 18 ½ St SW.Authorities say the woman was sleeping when Townsell went through her phone and suspected that she was being unfaithful. Police say she awoke to him beating her in the head before she was forced into the bedroom where he choked and restrained her.Police say Townsell left and the woman sought medical attention where she had red marks on her chest, back and shoulder. She also had bumps on her head and other visible injuries from him punching her.