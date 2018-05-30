Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rochester police: Man held woman against her will for 9 hours, beat her

Quentin Townsell

A Rochester man accused of restraining a woman for a 9-hour period and allegedly choking her is facing charges for terroristic threats and false imprisonment.

Posted: May. 30, 2018 11:20 AM
Scroll for more content...
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man accused of restraining a woman for a 9-hour period and allegedly choking her is facing charges for terroristic threats and false imprisonment.
Quentin Townsell, 30, was arrested Wednesday morning at his residence at 938 8th Ave. NE stemming from an alleged incident Tuesday.
The incident, involving a 28-year-old woman with whom he had a domestic relationship with, allegedly happened in the 1900 block of 18 ½ St SW.
Authorities say the woman was sleeping when Townsell went through her phone and suspected that she was being unfaithful. Police say she awoke to him beating her in the head before she was forced into the bedroom where he choked and restrained her.
Police say Townsell left and the woman sought medical attention where she had red marks on her chest, back and shoulder. She also had bumps on her head and other visible injuries from him punching her.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
We will get a break from the storms starting tomorrow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events