Rochester police: Man attacks family members with hammer

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A 61-year-old man had to defend himself from a hammer attack of a relative early Thursday morning.

Rochester police say 23-year-old Keegan Johnson-Lloyd arrived at the home of relatives in the 1400 block of Marion Rd. at 3:30 a.m. when he got into an argument with the 61-year-old man.

Police say Johnson-Lloyd took a hammer out of his backpack and began swinging it. The victim was able to block the swings with his forearms but was then knocked to the ground and kicked in the face, according to police.

Another family member, a 51-year-old male, tried to intervene but was punched in the face. Johnson-Lloyd left on foot and officers eventually located him in the 1300 block of 3rd Ave. SE.

He is facing a second-degree domestic assault charge, one count of fifth-degree assault and one count of misdemeanor domestic assault.