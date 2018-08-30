Clear

Rochester police: Boy, 16, charged after pushing man off bike

A man suffered “a complicated laceration” after being pushed off his bike and injured.

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 1:18 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man suffered “a complicated laceration” after being pushed off his bike and injured.
Rochester police say at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of 1st St. SW, a white car pulled up to a 31-year-old man on a bike and a verbal exchange ensued. The witness said a man got out of the passenger side and pushed the man off the bike. A license plate number was able to lead police to a 16-year-old at Phoenix Academy.
The teen was taken into custody and is facing a charge of third-degree assault.
The victim suffered facing injuries.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
We're tracking more showers and storms returning for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Utah woman finds cleaning tablets in Starbucks drink

Image

Federal aid for farmers

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Last Thursday's on First and 3rd of the summer

Image

Nearly half of Americans can't afford basic needs

Image

St. Ansgar football team continues winning ways

Image

Kossuth Co. death investigation

Image

Keeping your information safe

Image

Holiday weekend travel safety

Image

Howard County flood damage

Community Events