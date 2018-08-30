Rochester police: Boy, 16, charged after pushing man off bike

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man suffered “a complicated laceration” after being pushed off his bike and injured.
Rochester police say at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of 1st St. SW, a white car pulled up to a 31-year-old man on a bike and a verbal exchange ensued. The witness said a man got out of the passenger side and pushed the man off the bike. A license plate number was able to lead police to a 16-year-old at Phoenix Academy.
The teen was taken into custody and is facing a charge of third-degree assault.
The victim suffered facing injuries.
