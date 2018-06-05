Rochester parking rates to increase 'It's just a little inconvenient'

ROCHESTER, Minn.- To park your car for the day at a parking ramp costs $9.50.

But a new rate study commissioned by the Rochester City Council has are looking into implementing a parking rate increase downtown.

We spoke to Peter Erickson and his friends downtown while they were out to eat.

They’re out of school for the summer so they spend most of their free time downtown.

Yesterday, the city council reviewed a rate study and found that in a few years the cost to operate public parking would put them in the red. Ericksons friend Dani Reberari isn't to happy about the idea.

“A lot of people work down here so when they're hiking these rates up extremely high. it's going to be harder and harder for people to afford these things so i just totally disagree and think it's a terrible idea.”

One option would increase parking rates and charge for parking on weeknights and weekends. The second would only increase the rate and also increase monthly contract parking.

“Rate increase are inevitable they just keep pace with the expenses we incur to provide which is really an outstanding parking service,” said Minnesota Transit and Parking Marketing and Public Outreach Coordinator Nick Lemmer.

The Council is expected to take up the proposal June 18th.