Rochester neighborhood looks to re-brand itself

ROCHESTER, Minn. – After 400 flyers were passed out to residents and businesses in the Northrop neighborhood, the consensus is clear, it wants to become it’s own identifiable neighborhood called Lowertown.

Mary and Ivan Idso are residents in Northrop and are spearheading the movement.

“It's exciting but it;s also really scary too. We're excited about it but now the real work begins so to speak,” Mary said.

The neighborhood hopes to be sustainable community within Rochester. Specifically, it’s looking to improved street designs for pedestrians, new businesses in the area, and more sustainable agriculture, like a neighborhood garden.

Lowertown is using the North Broadway construction project as a launchpad to revamp itself.

Mary said they’ve already been in contact with the city engineer and contractors in charge of the construction and said they are on board with the vision. Lowertown wants it’s own identity simply to have a closer community.

“People need each other and that makes it a whole community,” Mary said. “Rochester is growing all the time and that doesn't mean we don't want to be part of the bigger picture, it just means this smaller core neighborhood, get to know your neighbors, rely on your neighbors.”

Lowertown’s next step is creating a stronger neighborhood association to keep this process moving forward.

The neighborhood also plans to work with Rochester City Council to explore different financing options that would attract more businesses to the neighborhood.