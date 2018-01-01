Rochester murder suspect held on $3M bond

Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who police say was involved in Rochester’scould face two counts of first-degree murder.Glenn Johnson, who was arrested Saturday in the stabbing deaths of Phillip Hicks and Eric Flemming at an apartment complex ran by the Salvation Army, is being held in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $3 million bond.Authorities say Johnson could face any of the following charges:- Two counts of first-degree murder.- Two counts of second-degree murder while not being premeditated.- One count of first-degree murder during the course of a burglary.His initial court appearance has been set for April 10.