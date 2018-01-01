Rochester man wins $200K on scratch ticket

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man has plenty to celebrate in the New Year.

According to the Minnesota Lottery, Brent Nelson, a Rochester resident, won $200,000 on a scratch ticket.

“I was in awe, it didn’t really kick in until later,” Nelson said.

Nelson won the prize by playing the Lottery’s Super Triple 10s scratch game. He bought the ticket at Mills Gas Mart at 4835 Maine Ave. S.E. in Rochester. He claimed the prize Jan. 3.

Scroll for more content...

According to a press release, his wife, Elise Nelson said that their main concern was finding a safe place to put the ticket that would be out of their dog’s reach. “We have a two-year old Chihuahua that ate through our Christmas lights. [The dog chewing up the ticket] would have been a disaster.”