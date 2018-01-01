Rochester man who was arrested for murder charged for strangling a family member

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who was charged with murder before being released has been arrested for allegedly strangling a family member.Deante Stanifer, 24,, Ahmed Muafaq Abdulhu Al Naddf, who was shot dead outside a Rochester residence.Stanfier was released in the case but was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday after police say he came home drunk and upset with a family member. He allegedly grabbed the female and prevented her from breathing.When arrested, Stanifer kicked and banged his head against the law enforcement car in the 900 block of 41st St. NW., police say.Stanifer is facing charges for domestic assault by strangulation and domestic assault against a family member.