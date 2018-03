Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man using a skid loader with his Chevy Silverado running and parked nearby watched Tuesday morning as someone allegedly jumped in his truck and drove off.It happened in the 2100 block of 32nd Ave. NW when a 53-year-old Hayfield man was using his skid loader to move snow.When he looked at his truck he could see it pulling away westbound toward 22nd St.The truck was recovered later in the morning in a ditch in Wabasha County.Rochester police are still investigating and surveillance cameras may assist in the investigation.