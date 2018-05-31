Rochester man to stand trial for cocaine and marijuana

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A trial has been scheduled for a Olmsted County man allegedly found with cocaine and marijuana.

Scroll for more content...

Dennis Cortez Siggers, 38 of Rochester, is charged with 1st degree sale of cocaine, 1st degree possession of cocaine, and two counts of 5th degree possession of marijuana. he was arrested after police searched his home on April 3 and said they found 3.5 ounces of coke and 40 grams of pot.

Officers said there was an infant in the home when they executed their search warrant.

Siggers' trial is set to begin on October 22.