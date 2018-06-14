Rochester man to stand trial, accused of attacking his parents

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A trial has been scheduled for a man accused of attacking his parents.

Michael Bruce Quandt, 46 of Rochester, is charged with 2nd degree assault, interrupting a 911 call, and misdemeanor domestic assault. Rochester police say Quandt attacked his parents in November 2017 with a paring knife and a flashlight, causing slash wounds and cuts.

Quandt, who authorities say suffers from drug abuse and mental health issues, was initially ruled not competent to stand trial but he was found competent in May and entered a not guilty plea on Thursday.

His trial is set to start on November 5.