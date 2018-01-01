Rochester man takes plea deal for two crimes

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of trying to run over a pedestrian and of being caught with methamphetamine near a school has made a plea deal in both cases.

Scroll for more content...

36-year-old Jerry Lee Milliken of Rochester was first arrested in October 2016 after Rochester police said he was caught with a pound of meth next to John Adams Middle School. Officers were following Milliken as part of a drug investigation and said they also found a stun gun, magazines for an AR-15, and thousands of dollars in cash in his car.

Milliken was then arrested in May 2017 after police said he swerved to hit a man walking down a street in Stewartville. The man dodged Milliken’s vehicle. Police say Milliken had been trying to start a relationship with the victim’s wife. Officers also said they found two grams of meth on Milliken when he was stopped.

On Thursday in Olmsted County District Court, Milliken entered an Alford plea to 1st degree sale of meth and ineligible person in possession of ammunition. He will be sentenced on April 30. Milliken also pleaded guilty to 5th degree assault for trying to run the man over. He was given 60 days in jail but credit for 60 days already served.