Rochester man sentenced to prison for marijuana

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of the men police say was caught with six pounds of marijuana is pleading guilty.

30-year-old Rodney Darrell Salter and 30-year-old Quran Khalifa Mashawn Bennett, both of Rochester, were arrested on January 24 after an off-duty police officer recognized Salter driving south on Highway 52 near Pine Island. There was a warrant out for Salter for fleeing police and possession of marijuana.

Police say a search of the vehicle found six one-pound bags of marijuana in the trunk. Bennett was a passenger in the vehicle.

Salter entered a guilty plea Friday to 5th degree sale of marijuana and was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison, with credit for 16 days already served.

Bennett has not yet entered a plea to charges of 5th degree drug sale and 5th degree drug possession.