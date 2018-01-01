Rochester man sentenced for second bar assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man’s second assault conviction lands him five years of probation.

24-year-old Najib Mahamud Ahmed of Rochester was one of four men charged in the beating of a man in a downtown Rochester bar on December 13, 2016. All four pleaded guilty to assault. Ahmed received 10 days in jail while the other three got one year of probation each.

Ahmed was also arrested after another Rochester bar assault on August 14, 2017. Police say Ahmed and a 16-year-old beat a man unconscious outside Dooley’s Pub and took his wallet. Ahmed entered a guilty plea to 3rd degree assault for that and has been sentenced to 59 days of work release and five years of probation. He must also pay a $1,000 fine or perform 100 hours of community service.