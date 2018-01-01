Rochester man sentenced for holding two women prisoner

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of holding two women captive has been sentenced.

37-year-old Samuel Alexander Carlson was arrested in July 2017 after Rochester police say he threatened a women with a knife and held her prisoner for several hours. He was arrested again in November 2017 after police say he kept a woman against her will overnight and repeatedly assaulted her.

Carlson pleaded guilty to 3rd degree assault, domestic assault, and 5th degree drug possession. He’s been ordered to spend one year in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Agency, with credit for 127 days already served, and five years on probation. Carlson must also pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community service.