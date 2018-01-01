Rochester man sentenced for burglary and assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s 10 years of supervised probation for a man convicted of burglary and assault.

32-year-old James Robert Conway Jr. of Rochester was arrested after Rochester police said he broke into an apartment on July 31, 2017 and attacked a man and woman inside.

He was sentenced Thursday on one count of 1st degree burglary and one count of 5th degree assault. Besides a decade on probation, Conway must also serve 68 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. He also has to pay $1,166 in restitution and either a $500 fine or perform 50 hours of community work service.