Rochester man pleads not guilty to sexually abusing a child

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Trial has been scheduled for a man accused of sexual contact with a child.

Wayne Alan Bothun, 57 of Rochester, was arrested in February and charged with 1st and 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct involving a child under the age of 13. He entered a not guilty plea Thursday and his trial has been set for October 22.

Court records describe the alleged abuse as occurring from late 2017 until early February.