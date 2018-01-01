wx_icon Mason City 16°

wx_icon Albert Lea 12°

wx_icon Austin 14°

wx_icon Charles City 18°

wx_icon Rochester 13°

Clear
Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory Wx Alerts
Livestream View Now

Rochester man pleads not guilty to meth crimes

Angel Castellanos

Police say they found a five-year-old near drug material in his home.

Posted: Feb. 8, 2018 3:40 PM
Updated: Feb. 8, 2018 3:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man facing multiple methamphetamine charges is pleading not guilty.

Scroll for more content...

The Rochester Police Department says undercover officers purchased meth from 33-year-old Angel Castellanos on October 4 and October 5 in 2017. A search of Castellanos’ home was then made on October 25 and police say they found three meth pipes and a baggie containing meth residue near a five year old child.

Castellanos is charged with 1st degree sale of drugs, two counts of 3rd degree sale of drugs, and storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child. No trial date has been set.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events