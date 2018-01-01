Rochester man pleads not guilty to meth crimes

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man facing multiple methamphetamine charges is pleading not guilty.

The Rochester Police Department says undercover officers purchased meth from 33-year-old Angel Castellanos on October 4 and October 5 in 2017. A search of Castellanos’ home was then made on October 25 and police say they found three meth pipes and a baggie containing meth residue near a five year old child.

Castellanos is charged with 1st degree sale of drugs, two counts of 3rd degree sale of drugs, and storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child. No trial date has been set.