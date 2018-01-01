Rochester man pleads not guilty to knife threat

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of threatening someone with a knife is pleading not guilty.

Scroll for more content...

26-year-old Sean Patrick Daly of Rochester was arrested on November 27, 2017 after Rochester police responded to an incident in the 400 block of 19th Avenue SW. Officers say Daly pulled a knife and threatened to kill his 57-year-old victim.

Daly is facing charges of 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon, aggravated stalking, and domestic assault. No trial date has been set.