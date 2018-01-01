wx_icon Mason City

Rochester man pleads not guilty to knife threat

Police say he threatened to kill someone.

Posted: Feb. 9, 2018 3:28 PM
Updated: Feb. 9, 2018 3:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of threatening someone with a knife is pleading not guilty.

26-year-old Sean Patrick Daly of Rochester was arrested on November 27, 2017 after Rochester police responded to an incident in the 400 block of 19th Avenue SW. Officers say Daly pulled a knife and threatened to kill his 57-year-old victim.

Daly is facing charges of 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon, aggravated stalking, and domestic assault. No trial date has been set.

