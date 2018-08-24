Clear
Rochester man pleads not guilty to drug possession

Police say they found more than a pound of marijuana.

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 3:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested after five different places were searched by law enforcement is pleading not guilty.

Alex Jay Kilian, 24 of Rochester, is charged with 5th degree drug possession. He was arrested on January 30 after a five search warrants were executed as part of a drug investigation. Police say they found more than a pound of marijuana, a couple grams of cocaine, butane honey oil, a shotgun, and $13,676 in cash.

The start of Kilian’s trial is set for January 2, 2018.

