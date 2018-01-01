Clear

Rochester man pleads not guilty to drug possession

Jason Hollins

Police say they found marijuana and cocaine.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2018 2:47 PM
Updated: Mar. 20, 2018 2:59 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A not guilty plea has been entered in a case of a car full of people and drugs.

35-year-old Jason Jacoby Hollins of Rochester is charged with 3rd degree drug possession and 5th degree possession of marijuana. He was arrested on June 21, 2017. Rochester police say there were called about people doing drugs in a car and found a vehicle matching the description with four people inside, along with marijuana and crack cocaine.

Hollins is scheduled to stand trial on August 20.

