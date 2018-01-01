Rochester man pleads not guilty in DWI crashes

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of crashing into a parked van and smashing a fire hydrant is pleading not guilty.

Scroll for more content...

33-year-old Brian Ray Goodwill is charged with felony driving under the influence, refusing to take a sobriety test, driving after cancellation, violating his driving restriction, ignition interlock violation, and no proof of insurance. The Rochester man was arrested on November 30, 2017 after the multiple collisions police say happened on the East Frontage Road of Highway 52 near 33rd Street NW.

Police say Goodwill has two prior DWI convictions, one just a few weeks before this incident.

No trial date has been set.