Rochester man pleads guilty to theft

Arrested in August.

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 5:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested for breaking into vehicles is sentenced.

Joshua Jon Carlson, 30 of Rochester, was charged with theft, fleeing a peace officer, and giving police a false name on August 22. Rochester police say they got a call of someone breaking into cars in the 1900 block of South Broadway Avenue and Carlson was caught running into the Hampton Inn Parking Lot.

Officers say some stolen items were recovered.

Carlson pleaded guilty to theft and fleeing a peace officer. He was given one year of supervised probation.

