Rochester man pleads guilty to terroristic threats

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of waving a gun around is pleading guilty to terroristic threats.
Demetrious Antonio Tankhamvan, 21 of Rochester, was arrested on February 24. Police say he kicked in the door of a relative, saying “this is the last time you’ll see me alive,” and was then reported waving a gun around in the 1500 block of 11th Avenue NW. Officers took Tankhamvang into custody after a brief standoff.
He entered a guilty plea Thursday and his sentencing is scheduled for August 6.
