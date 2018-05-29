Clear
Rochester man pleads guilty to drug possession

John Hofbauer

Arrested after he was seen slumped over the wheel of his car.

Posted: May. 29, 2018 2:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man found slumped over the wheel of his car is pleading guilty.

John Stanley Hofbauer, 42 of Rochester, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to 5th degree drug possession. He was arrested on March 15. Rochester police say he was first approached by a security guard in the public library parking ramp then taken into custody after police stopped his vehicle. Hofbauer reportedly told officers he had just been sleeping in the parking ramp before he drove off.

Police say they found evidence of heroin use in Hofbauer’s car, along with a syringe, a scale, two tinfoil balls with white residue inside, almost half-a-gram of methamphetamine.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 16.

