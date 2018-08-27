Rochester man pleads guilty to drug charges

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man caught with drugs will have the charges dismissed if he can stay out of trouble.
Adnan Vele, 27 of Rochester, was arrested on September 13, 2017, after Rochester police say he was arrested while driving near 7th Street NW. He was charged with 3rd degree possession of methamphetamine, driving after suspension, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Vele entered a petition to plead guilty and on Monday was sentenced to five years of unsupervised monitoring without a conviction. The charges have been continued pending dismissal.
