Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Bowers found guilty of Voluntary Manslaughter Full Story
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Rochester man pleads guilty to drug charges

Adnan Vele

Charges will be dismissed if he stays out of trouble.

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 3:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man caught with drugs will have the charges dismissed if he can stay out of trouble.

Adnan Vele, 27 of Rochester, was arrested on September 13, 2017, after Rochester police say he was arrested while driving near 7th Street NW. He was charged with 3rd degree possession of methamphetamine, driving after suspension, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Vele entered a petition to plead guilty and on Monday was sentenced to five years of unsupervised monitoring without a conviction. The charges have been continued pending dismissal.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Charles City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
We're tracking more showers and storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drone footage in Sheffield

Image

Cotton candy taco wins big at Texas State Fair awards

Image

Drone video: Power out in Sheffield

Image

ANNALISA LIVE

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Storms knock out power, closes road in north Iowa

Image

Free back to school haircuts

Image

Rain puts stop to big bike race

Image

Couple gets engaged at Minnesota State Fair

Image

Austin ArtWorks Festival brings together families

Community Events