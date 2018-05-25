Rochester man pleads guilty to cocaine possession

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of dealing cocaine has changed his plea.
Zakaria Abdi Mohamed, 20 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Thursday to 2nd degree possession of cocaine. He was arrested on September 20, 2017, after a traffic stop by the Rochester Police Criminal Interdiction Unit. Officers say they found Mohamed with an ounce of power cocaine, three cell phones, and $940.
His sentencing is set for August 27.
