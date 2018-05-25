Clear
Rochester man pleads guilty to cocaine possession

Zakaria Mohamed

Arrested in September 2017.

Posted: May. 24, 2018 1:54 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of dealing cocaine has changed his plea.

Zakaria Abdi Mohamed, 20 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Thursday to 2nd degree possession of cocaine. He was arrested on September 20, 2017, after a traffic stop by the Rochester Police Criminal Interdiction Unit. Officers say they found Mohamed with an ounce of power cocaine, three cell phones, and $940.

His sentencing is set for August 27.

We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
