Rochester man pleads guilty to attacking his girlfriend

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of strangling his girlfriend is pleading guilty.
Samuel Alexander Carlson, 37 of Rochester, entered a guilty plea Wednesday to domestic assault and violating a do not contact order. He was arrested June 10 after police say he threatened to kill his girlfriend and repeatedly assaulted her.
Carlson’s sentencing is set for October 15. He remains in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $500,000 bond.
