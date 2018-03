ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested for threatening to kill someone is pleading guilty.

Scroll for more content...

26-year-old Sean Patrick Daly of Rochester was charged with 2nd degree assault, aggravated stalking, and domestic assault on November 27, 2017. Rochester police say he pulled a knife on a 57-year-old person and said he would kill them.

He has entered a guilty plea to aggravated stalking and will be sentenced on July 2.