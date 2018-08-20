Clear

Rochester man killed in motorcycle accident in Fillmore County

A Rochester man has dead following a motorcycle accident Sunday, in Fillmore County.

Posted: Aug. 19, 2018 10:45 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

NEAR MABEL, Minn. - A Rochester man has dead following a motorcycle accident Sunday, in Fillmore County.

It happened just before 2p.m. on Highway 43, near Choice, in Preble Township. Minnesota State Patrol reports the motorcyclist lost control of his Harley Davidson, leaving the roadway and striking a sign. The Harley continued to roll multiple times. The name of the 64-year-old deceased man is set to be released Tuesday morning.

