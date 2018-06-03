Clear

Rochester man injured after driving his motorcycle off the interstate

First responders transferred 54-year-old Mark Henderson to St. Marys for non-life threatening injuries.

Posted: Jun. 3, 2018 7:43 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

KIMT NEWS 3 - A Rochester man is recovering after he drove his motorcycle off the road.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 54-year-old Mark Henderson was traveling westbound on Interstate 90, east of St. Charles.

He went off the road on his motorcycle and into the center median. First responders transferred him to St. Marys for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say Henderson was wearing his helmet.

Temperatures will warm up for the beginning of the week as we track additional storm chances.
