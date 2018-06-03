Rochester man injured after driving his motorcycle off the interstate

KIMT NEWS 3 - A Rochester man is recovering after he drove his motorcycle off the road.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 54-year-old Mark Henderson was traveling westbound on Interstate 90, east of St. Charles.
He went off the road on his motorcycle and into the center median. First responders transferred him to St. Marys for non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities say Henderson was wearing his helmet.
