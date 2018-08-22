Rochester man going to prison for robbing a drug informant

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of twice breaking up undercover drug buys is going to prison.
Richard Eugene Patten, 38 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Wednesday to 1st degree aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. As part of a plea deal, another count of 1st degree aggravated robbery and a charge of possession of a stolen firearm were dropped.
The Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team says Patten robbed a confidential informant who was trying to buy methamphetamine from a reputed drug dealer, first on January 5 and again on January 26. Authorities say Patten took a total of $1,450 that was provided to the informant to buy the drugs. Court documents indicate Patten used a different handgun for each robbery.
Law enforcement says after the second robbery, Patten was tracked to a home in the 100 block of 11th Street SE. The home was surrounded and Patten surrendered after about 15 minutes. Authorities say a search of the home found a gun that had been reported stolen out of Goodhue County.
Patten has been sentenced to nine years and three months in prison, with credit for 209 days already served.
